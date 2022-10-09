Raymond James Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CG. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.55.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 5.0 %

CG stock opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.