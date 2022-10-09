ReFork (EFK) Price Hits $0.0550

ReFork (EFK) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, ReFork has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReFork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReFork has a market cap of $15.87 million and $71,541.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ReFork’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 tokens. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/refork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork (EFK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ReFork has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ReFork is 0.05880561 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,781.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://refork.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

