Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 49,767 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after buying an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 888,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $26.47 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

