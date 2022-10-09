renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $190,423.32

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $190,423.32 and $44.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE token can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 tokens. The official message board for renDOGE is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renDOGE’s official website is renproject.io. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

renDOGE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “renDOGE (RENDOGE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. renDOGE has a current supply of 3,083,732.53143. The last known price of renDOGE is 0.06137361 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $11.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renproject.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

