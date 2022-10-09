Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 48 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RSG stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

