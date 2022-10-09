Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 48 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
RSG stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.
About Resolute Mining
Featured Articles
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.