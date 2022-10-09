Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cable One by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cable One Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CABO. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.83.

NYSE CABO opened at $816.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,139.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,252.19. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.54 and a 52-week high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.