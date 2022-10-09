Riverview Trust Co Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 13.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

