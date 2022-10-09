Riverview Trust Co Has $42,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $298.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.65.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

