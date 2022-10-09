Riverview Trust Co Has $49,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

