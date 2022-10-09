Riverview Trust Co Invests $56,000 in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Riverview Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

HAIL opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $64.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.