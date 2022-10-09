Riverview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

