Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after buying an additional 336,653 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.