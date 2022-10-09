Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.25.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
CU opened at C$34.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$34.12 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.29.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities
In other news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
