Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.25.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

CU opened at C$34.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$34.12 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.29.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2506103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

