Safemars Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (SAFEMARS)

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Safemars has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Safemars token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Safemars has a market cap of $4.34 million and $18,571.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safemars alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Safemars Token Profile

Safemars launched on March 13th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 tokens. The official message board for Safemars is safemarscrypto.medium.com. Safemars’ official website is safemarscrypto.com. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @safemartians and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safemars is https://reddit.com/r/safemars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safemars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemars (SAFEMARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safemars has a current supply of 393,255,866,290,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safemars is 0.00000001 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $11,269.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safemarscrypto.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safemars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safemars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safemars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safemars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safemars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.