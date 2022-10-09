SafeMoon Inu Price Tops $0.0000 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $10,254.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu launched on May 12th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. SafeMoon Inu’s official website is www.safemooninu.com. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @smiplay and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon Inu’s official message board is safemoon-inu.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon Inu is https://reddit.com/r/safemooninu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu (SMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SafeMoon Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of SafeMoon Inu is 0.00000153 USD and is up 19.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,824.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.safemooninu.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.