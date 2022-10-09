Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $232.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $197.52 on Friday. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Saia by 150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

