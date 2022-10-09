Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Scala (XLA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $465,962.10 and approximately $122.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is https://reddit.com/r/scalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “Scala (XLA) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XLA through the process of mining. Scala has a current supply of 14,002,198,968.45 with 10,202,198,968.45 in circulation. The last known price of Scala is 0.00004465 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $24.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scalaproject.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

