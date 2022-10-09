Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,312 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 2,761,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

