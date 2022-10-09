Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 3.54% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,197. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39.

