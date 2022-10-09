Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. 1,350,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,845. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03.

