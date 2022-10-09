Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 270,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $56.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

