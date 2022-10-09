ScPrime Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,575,858 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/scprime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @scprimecloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime (SCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate SCP through the process of mining. ScPrime has a current supply of 46,313,031 with 44,564,916.845 in circulation. The last known price of ScPrime is 0.20433489 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,262.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scpri.me.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

