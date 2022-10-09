SeamlessSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,817.00 (SEAMLESS)

SeamlessSwap (SEAMLESS) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, SeamlessSwap has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. SeamlessSwap has a total market cap of $63,079.24 and approximately $13,817.00 worth of SeamlessSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SeamlessSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SeamlessSwap Profile

SeamlessSwap’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. SeamlessSwap’s total supply is 469,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. SeamlessSwap’s official Twitter account is @seamlessswap?s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SeamlessSwap is seamlessswap.finance.

Buying and Selling SeamlessSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SeamlessSwap (SEAMLESS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SeamlessSwap has a current supply of 469,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SeamlessSwap is 0.00014309 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $76.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seamlessswap.finance/.”

