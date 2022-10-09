Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.85 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.61%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

