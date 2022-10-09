Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.47.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.85 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
Featured Articles
