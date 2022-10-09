Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,195.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $6,342,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 129,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

