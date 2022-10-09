Serinus Energy’s (SENX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22.95 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a P/E ratio of 61.67.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,820 ($10,657.32).

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.