Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRNY. HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,040.00.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $26.18 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.