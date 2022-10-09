Shabu Shabu Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,523.00 (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Shabu Shabu Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shabu Shabu Finance has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shabu Shabu Finance Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 tokens. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance. The official message board for Shabu Shabu Finance is medium.com/@shabushabu. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official website is shabushabu.finance. The Reddit community for Shabu Shabu Finance is https://reddit.com/r/shabu-shabu-finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shabu Shabu Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shabu Shabu Finance has a current supply of 53,999,527 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shabu Shabu Finance is 0.04400319 USD and is down -34.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shabushabu.finance.”

