Shabu Shabu Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Million (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shabu Shabu Finance has a market cap of $1.78 million and $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shabu Shabu Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shabu Shabu Finance

Shabu Shabu Finance’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Shabu Shabu Finance is https://reddit.com/r/shabu-shabu-finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official website is shabushabu.finance. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@shabushabu.

Buying and Selling Shabu Shabu Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shabu Shabu Finance has a current supply of 53,999,527 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shabu Shabu Finance is 0.04400319 USD and is down -34.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shabushabu.finance.”

