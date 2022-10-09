Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,745 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for about 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

SJR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.69. 258,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

