Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,318 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,671,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 258,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 678,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,774. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

