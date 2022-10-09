Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. 6,723,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,089. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.