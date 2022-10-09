Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $49.65.

