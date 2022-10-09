Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.10. 71,354,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $267.10 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

