Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 70 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,507,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $17.80 on Friday, reaching $825.66. The stock had a trading volume of 128,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $822.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $719.44. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

