Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.77. 705,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.