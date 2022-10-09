Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $150.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

