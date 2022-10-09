Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.72) on Thursday. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 323.50 ($3.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.13. The stock has a market cap of £633.10 million and a P/E ratio of 902.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Markets

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £1,734.75 ($2,096.12). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,065 shares of company stock valued at $263,103 over the last ninety days.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.