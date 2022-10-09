Signata (SATA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,476.00

Signata (SATA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Signata token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $2,476.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Signata Token Profile

Signata’s genesis date was March 30th, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 tokens. Signata’s official message board is blog.congruentlabs.co. Signata’s official Twitter account is @signataofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signata’s official website is signata.net.

Buying and Selling Signata

According to CryptoCompare, “Signata (SATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Signata has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 71,260,434.61082019 in circulation. The last known price of Signata is 0.03799285 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,938.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://signata.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

