Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average of $205.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

