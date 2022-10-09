SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $709.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SMART Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

