SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

SGH stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.23. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

