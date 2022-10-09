Societe Generale Cuts Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €120.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.66.

Shares of HEINY opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

