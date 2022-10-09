Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of SHC opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

