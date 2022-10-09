SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 7.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $33,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

KRE traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,649,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,652. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

