Sponsee (SPON) Price Hits $0.0002

Sponsee (SPON) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Sponsee has a total market capitalization of $4,005.04 and approximately $26,001.00 worth of Sponsee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sponsee has traded down 97.9% against the US dollar. One Sponsee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Sponsee Profile

SPON is a token. It was first traded on November 24th, 2020. Sponsee’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,500,000 tokens. Sponsee’s official Twitter account is @sponseeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sponsee’s official website is sponsee.io.

Buying and Selling Sponsee

According to CryptoCompare, “Sponsee (SPON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sponsee has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sponsee is 0.00023996 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sponsee.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sponsee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sponsee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sponsee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

