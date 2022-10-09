Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases $42,224.00 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 5,800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,224.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 66,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, W Whitney George purchased 7,410 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.20.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of FUND opened at $7.10 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 33.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 454,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 113,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

