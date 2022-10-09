Stadium (STD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69,420.00

Stadium (STD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Stadium has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. One Stadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stadium has a total market cap of $31,729.58 and approximately $69,420.00 worth of Stadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stadium was first traded on November 12th, 2021. Stadium’s total supply is 99,756,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Stadium’s official Twitter account is @mystadiumnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stadium’s official website is mystadium.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stadium (STD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Stadium has a current supply of 99,756,943 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stadium is 0.0003143 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $59.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mystadium.me/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

