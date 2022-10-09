Star Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,984.00 (STAR1)

Star Chain (STAR1) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Star Chain has a market cap of $22,253.04 and approximately $21,984.00 worth of Star Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Star Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Star Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Star Chain Token Profile

Star Chain’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Star Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000 tokens. Star Chain’s official Twitter account is @starchain20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Star Chain’s official message board is t.me/starchain_global. Star Chain’s official website is star-chain.io.

Star Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Chain (STAR1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Star Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Star Chain is 0.0451043 USD and is down -59.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $301,018.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://star-chain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Star Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Star Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Star Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

