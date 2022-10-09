StockNews.com Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.